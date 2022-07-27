Convicted felon and two others charged with trafficking ghost guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A convicted felon and two other men have been arraigned on federal charges for possession of machine guns, dealing firearms without a license, possession of unregistered firearms, and conspiracy.

Jelani Kazmende, 38, of Marietta, Georgia, Wiley Martin, 42, of Acworth, Georgia, and Robert Louis Jeffords, Jr., 62, of Forest City, North Carolina, were arraigned before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell G. Vineyard and indicted by a federal grand jury on July 12, 2022.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, on June 2, 2022, outside of a restaurant in Marietta, Georgia Jelani Kazmende allegedly provided five privately manufactured “ghost guns” to Wiley Martin, a multi-convicted felon who was then serving a term of state probation.

Kazmende allegedly gave firearms to Martin which lacked any legit manufacturer’s makings or accurate serial numbers. Inside of each firearm was a drop-in “auto sear device” designed to allow the firearms to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger. Following his receipt of the firearms, Martin sold all five weapons—and a sixth full-auto pistol—to undercover FBI agents.

According to officials, On June 16, 2022, Kazmende and Martin met Robert Louis Jeffords, Jr., outside of the same turkey leg restaurant where Kazmende and Martin had met two weeks prior. Kazmende, Martin, and Jeffords removed from Jeffords’s truck 16 privately manufactured firearms chambered in various calibers. Jeffords then carried 17 drop-in auto-sear devices into the restaurant. Once the firearms had been converted to fire automatically, Martin intended to sell the guns to the undercover FBI agents again. Before the transaction could be made, law enforcement officers surrounded the restaurant and arrested all three defendants. They also recovered each of the guns and auto-sear devices.

U.S. Attorney Buchanan expressed the danger that the ghost guns allegedly sold by the three defendants have on the community. “Equipped with large capacity magazines, illegal machineguns like those allegedly transported, possessed, and sold by these defendants present an immediate danger to our community,” Buchanan said. “To protect the community, this office and its partners will identify, target, and prosecute to the fullest extent those who peddle these weapons unlawfully.”

“Illegal guns have no place in Georgia and the FBI will continue to work diligently with our partners to remove these dangerous criminals and weapons from our streets,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, Keri Farley said.

“Ghost guns” refers to firearms, including a frame or receiver, completed, assembled, or otherwise produced by a person other than a licensed manufacturer, and without a serial number placed by a licensed manufacturer at the time, the firearm was produced.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are investigating this case with assistance from the Cobb County Police Department, Marietta Police Department, Sandy Springs Police Department, Douglasville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

