First Alert Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Very Hot Today
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dry and hot weather takes over today and tomorrow before storm chances increase heading into the weekend.
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny skies in the morning give way to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s and very low rain chances.
High: 93° Feels Like: 98° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 20%
What You Need to Know:
A cold front approaches Georgia through the end of the week, stalling along the TN/GA border Saturday. That brings scattered t-storms back into North Georgia Friday and Saturday.
