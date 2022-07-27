Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Very Hot Today

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dry and hot weather takes over today and tomorrow before storm chances increase heading into the weekend.

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny skies in the morning give way to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s and very low rain chances.

High: 93° Feels Like: 98° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 20%

Mostly dry & hot.
Mostly dry & hot.(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

A cold front approaches Georgia through the end of the week, stalling along the TN/GA border Saturday. That brings scattered t-storms back into North Georgia Friday and Saturday.

Highs in the 90s each day.
Highs in the 90s each day.(cbs46)

