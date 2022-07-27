Advertisement

GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock leading in nationally watched races

New poll shows a Democrat and a Republican leading in their Georgia reelection battles
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are leading in two of the nation’s most watched elections this fall, according to a new poll by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution with the University of Georgia.

Kemp is leading his Democratic gubernatorial challenger, Stacey Abrams, by a margin of 48.1% to 43.1%, according to the poll, which was conducted July 14-22 among 902 likely voters. Seven percent of likely voters haven’t made up their minds.

Warnock, a Democrat who is seeking election to his first full Senate term, leads GOP challenger Herschel Walker, 46.1% to 42.5%.

In the race to replace Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican who is not running for re-election, the GOP’s Burt Jones leads Democrat Charlie Bailey, 40.8% to 36.4%.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points, meaning these three races fall within the statistical margin of error.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger holds a solid lead over his Democratic challenger, Bee Nguyen, by a 46.3% to 32.1% margin.

Warnock has consistently led Walker in several polls conducted this summer in a race that could affect Washington, D.C.’s balance of political power. A poll conducted earlier this month by AARP Georgia showed Warnock with a 50% to 47% lead over Walker. The former UGA football legend, however, held a lead (52% to 46%) among voters 50 and older.

A Quinnipiac poll released in late June also showed Warnock with a solid lead over Walker, 54% to 44%. That same poll, however, showed Kemp and Abrams in a dead heat at 48% each.

Kemp led Abrams in the AARP Georgia poll, by a margin of 52% to 45%, with a larger advantage (56% to 41%) among voters age 50 and older.

RELATED: What to expect in Kemp vs. Abrams, round two

The AJC poll also showed President Joe Biden has a poor approval rating in Georgia, which could become a factor in this fall’s midterms. Overall, 50.3% “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s performance, while 14.2% “strongly approve.”

The poll also asked, “If the election were today, would you want to see the Republican or Democratic party win control of Congress?” Republicans lead that poll by a 46.4% to 41.2% margin over Democrats.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Group of protesters set to stay on Georgia Capitol steps, rallying for abortion rights
Pro-choice advocates file new lawsuit against Georgia six-week abortion ban
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged election interference by Burt Jones
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
FEC complaint dismissed against Rep. Carter’s ad around All-Star Game