Man dies after being hit by a train in Southwest Atlanta

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after he was hit by a train while walking along the tracks, police said.

Atlanta police say just before midnight Tuesday, two men were walking on an elevated set of train tracks near 1341 Metropolitan Parkway Southwest when the incident happened.

Officers said the two men were unaware that a train was headed in their direction so one of the men jumped to the unoccupied tracks. The other man was not able to jump in time and was hit by the train.

The names of the two men have not been released. However, police confirmed to CBS46 that the man who died is a Hispanic male in his mid 30′s.

The man who survived is a white male who is believed to be in his mid 40′s.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

