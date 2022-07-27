More mosquitoes infected with West Nile found in Fulton County, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia health officials have issued a warning that they’ve found more mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in Fulton County.

Georgia Board of Health officials say they’ve recently found the mosquitoes in traps collected in southwest Atlanta in the Grant Park and Washington Park neighborhoods.

Officials say they expect to spray within a half mile of each of the infected areas. It is highly recommended that you check your property and empty any containers that may have standing water.

“Whenever there’s a positive mosquito pool identified, mitigation measures are put into place. This includes educating and informing neighbors as well as the use of EPA-approved mosquito adulticides and larvicides in and around the area to reduce the number of mosquitos and the potential for human exposure. Adulticides are administered at night, which typically involves spraying from a truck. If you see a truck in your area spraying for mosquitoes, don’t be alarmed,” Galen Baxter, RHES, district environmental health director, Fulton County Board of Health recently told CBS46 News.

For more information about the Fulton County Board of Health’s Environmental Health Program, visit fultoncountyboh.org. For more tips and information on mosquito control, please visit dph.ga.gov and cdc.gov.

