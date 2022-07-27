Netflix Family Summer truck visiting Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Netflix Summer Family Truck will visit the Atlanta area July 31 and Aug. 1. The truck will visit The Battery July 31 and the Central Library and South Fulton Branch Library Aug. 1.

The truck will be next to Baseballism in the Battery July 31. It will offer giveaways, a green screen photo booth and meet and greets with Po from the Kung Fu Panda series. The character features in the Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight TV series, which premiered July 14.

The truck will continue the promotional giveaways at two local libraries Aug. 1. It will first appear at the Central Library at One Margaret Mitchell Square from 10 a.m. to noon. Then, it will head to the South Fulton Branch Library at 4055 Flat Shoals Rd. in Union City from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

