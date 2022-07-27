Advertisement

Police chase leads to drug bust in northwest Georgia county

Cedartown man faces numerous charges after fleeing traffic stop in Polk County
More than a kilo of methamphetamine was confiscated after a Polk County police chase.
More than a kilo of methamphetamine was confiscated after a Polk County police chase.(WGCL)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A traffic stop for an improper lane change led to the confiscation of more than a kilo of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Cedartown man.

Adrian Robinson, 40, was pulled over on Monday after the Polk County police department said he was showing other signs of impaired driving. Robinson pulled over, but after officers asked him to step out of the vehicle, police said he suddenly drove off.

A police chase continued into Cedartown, where police said Robinson threw a green bag out of his GMC Terrain’s window. Robinson was eventually pulled over, and police said the green bag was found near a local animal hospital.

Police said the bag contained 1.5 kilos of methamphetamine.

Robinson is facing numerous charges, include methamphetamine possession, trafficking and intent to distribute; reckless conduct and reckless driving; tampering with evidence; and obstruction/hindering an officer.

The Cedartown and Rockmart police departments also assisted in the chase.

