Roswell Fire Department names new deputy chief of administration

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Roswell has hired Shane Dobson to serve as Roswell Fire Department’s Deputy Chief of Administration.

Chief Dobson currently serves as Deputy Fire Chief of Professional Services and Training at DeKalb County Fire Rescue. Before that, he was the Deputy Fire Chief of Operations, where he directed over 600 personnel from 26 fire stations, protecting over 750,000 people. He also served as Assistant Chief, Battalion Chief, Captain, Driver Engineer, and Firefighter.

Chief Dobson is no stranger to the City of Roswell. From 2006-2017, he served the Roswell community as a part-time firefighter.

“We are excited to have Chief Dobson join our team as the Deputy Chief of Administration,” said Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino. “He returns to Roswell with an enormous amount of experience that will serve the Roswell community and the citizens of Roswell well.”

Chief Dobson has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, is a credentialed Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management and Leadership.

“One of the major undertakings that Chief Dobson will face is to assist the command team with Roswell’s transition to a full-time staffing model, beginning with the hiring of 21 full-time Captains. To better serve its growing community, the City of Roswell will transition the Roswell Fire Department (RFD) over the next five years from a staffing model that has relied on part-time employees to one that will be staffed entirely by full-time employees.”

For information on the 21 new full-time fire Captains, visit www.RoswellGov.com/Jobs.

For information about Roswell Fire Department’s full-time transition, visit www.RoswellGov.com/Fire.

