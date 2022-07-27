Shoebox with ‘16 brick-like containers of cocaine’ seized during traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old Bethlehem man faces multiple charges after a Monroe County Deputy seized a black bag with a shoebox with “16 brick-like containers that appeared to be cocaine” and a gun during a traffic stop on Monday.

The deputy pulled over the driver identified as Alfredo Pineda near mile marker 189 on I-75 south around 8 a.m.

Pineda was taken into custody by Deputies and transported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Pineda faces possession with intent to deal cocaine, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession and sale of counterfeit substances.

