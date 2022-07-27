Advertisement

Stacey Abrams calls for more affordable housing in Georgia

FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during...
FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams announced housing proposals on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 that she says will improve affordability, reduce homelessness, and make it easier for longtime residents to remain in gentrifying neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is promoting a plan she says will make housing more available and affordable across Georgia if she defeats Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this year.

Abrams aims to increase the inventory of housing, keep people from being pushed out of gentrifying neighborhoods and reduce homelessness.

Meanwhile, she says Kemp is sitting on $450 million in federal rental assistance that could keep Georgians from getting evicted.

Other Abrams plans would increase pay for teachers, state troopers and prison guards and tighten state gun laws.

Kemp has yet to unveil proposals for what he would do in a second term.

