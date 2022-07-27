Advertisement

Waka Flocka Flame to perform at Dream halftime show August 3

Award-winning Atlanta native has two Billboard top-10 albums
Waka Flocka Flame performs at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival on Friday, March 3, 2017,...
Waka Flocka Flame performs at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Okeechobee, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Dream announced Waka Flocka Flame will perform the halftime show at the team’s game against the Indiana Fever August 3. It will be the second Dream halftime show of the season, after fellow Atlanta native Omerettà The Great performed at the season opener May 11.

In addition to his music career, Waka Flocka Flame has been on several TV shows, including Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta, Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta and Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.

Tickets for the game can be found here.

