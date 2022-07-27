Advertisement

Walmart adds 60 new jobs with InHome delivery expansion in metro Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Walmart officials announced the expansion of the InHome delivery option that also will add 60 new jobs in the Atlanta metro area.

Officials say InHome is Walmart’s personalized membership and delivery option and allows customers to have fresh groceries and important everyday essentials delivered to the location of their choice.

Customers have the option of having their items delivered to their doorstep, unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage.

Officials say 140 deliveries have been made since the service launched in 2021.

To utilize InHome, sign up for a 30-day free trial by clicking here.

After you sign up, officials say customers can place an order by shopping at Walmart.com or the Walmart app for items eligible for store delivery.

