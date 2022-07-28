2 charged in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in LaGrange have arrested two people in connection to the deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman.

The LaGrange Police Department says officers discovered the female victim’s body while patrolling the area of Fort Drive in LaGrange early Wednesday morning around 2:35 a.m. They say she had been stabbed and was already dead when officers found her.

Investigators have identified the victim as Breanna Burgess.

LPD’s ongoing investigation into the murder of Burgess revealed two persons of interest, identified as Curteze Avery and Shallandra Freeman. Detectives say they were able to determine that Avery, Freeman, and Burgess had been acquaintances for several years and the victim was targeted.

Officials say Avery and Freeman were located at their home on Alton Drive along with evidence connected to the crime. Both were arrested and charged with Murder and Feticide as it was discovered that Burgess was approximately 20 weeks pregnant.

Avery and Freeman are being held without bond.

This investigation is active and anyone with information is urged to contact members of the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

