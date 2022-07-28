Advertisement

Atlanta Human Society in Alpharetta to receive 800 goodie bag donation

In this Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 photo, a 2-year-old pit bull named Buddy waits to play at a dog...
In this Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 photo, a 2-year-old pit bull named Buddy waits to play at a dog park in the south Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo. Buddy is being cared for in Englewood because of a ban on pit bulls in Aurora, Colo., where the dog lived with his owners. But Buddy's place of residence could change if voters in Aurora consider repealing the ban on pit bulls, which has been in place for the past nine years, in the November general election. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Jada Furlow
Published: Jul. 28, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The dogs at the Atlanta Human Society in Alpharetta are in for a sweet treat Thursday morning! Atlanta-based Grubbly Farms will be donating 800 bags of ‘Vroomies’ in an effort to help shelters stock up on food, snacks, and other essentials that are currently high in demand.

‘Vroomies’ include dog snacks made with farm-fresh vegetables and dried black solider fly grubs which is an insect protein that was introduced by Grubbly’s founders to the chicken market back in 2016. Not only will shelters benefit from the goodie bag, but also behavior and training programs that often use treats for new puppies!

The donation will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Atlanta Humane Society in Alpharetta located on 1565 Mansell Road.

