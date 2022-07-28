Atlanta police still searching for young boy’s killer over a year later

12-year-old David Mack was found murdered along a creek bed in his neighborhood in February 2021.
12-year-old David Mack was found murdered along a creek bed in his neighborhood in February 2021.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police gave an update Thursday on the murder of 12-year-old David Mack.

The boy’s body was found in February 2021 near a creek off Shirley Street where he lived. He had been shot to death.     

Police still have not made any arrests in the case.      

On Thursday, police told us they don’t know if this shooting was gang-related or how many people were involved. What they do know is that Mack was loved by everyone he knew.

Atlanta Police say they believe no one has come forward with information because they fear retaliation, and they will work to protect anyone with information.      

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Mack’s death.

