Bad Daddy’s celebrates 15th anniversary with charity event

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar chain will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a charity event Aug. 1. 15 percent of proceeds from that day’s sales will go toward local chapters of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America in each of its markets.

CEO Ryan Zink said, “this August, as we celebrate 15 incredible years in business, we wanted to give back to the communities that have proudly supported us. The Boys and Girls Clubs do so much to help kids that we wanted to share our birthday wishes with them.”

Patrons will also have the opportunity to win an iPhone 13 through a giveaway. Anyone who posts a throwback photo with the hashtag #BDTurns15 will be entered to win, with two runners-up winning $150 gift cards to Bad Daddy’s.

There are five Bad Daddy’s locations in the greater Atlanta area; they are in Chamblee, Decatur, Marietta, Roswell and Smyrna.

