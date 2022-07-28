Big Slim talks College Hill: Celebrity Edition
The show features eight celebrities taking on the challenge to finish college.
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School is back in session for some of your favorite celebrities.
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, Lamar Odom, Ray J and five others are exploring the HBCU experience at Texas Southern University in a reality TV Show.
Rapper Big Slim, a cast member for College Hill: Celebrity Edition tells CBS46′s Brooks Baptiste it’s never to late to focus on higher education.
You can stream the show on BET+.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.