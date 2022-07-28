Big Slim talks College Hill: Celebrity Edition

The show features eight celebrities taking on the challenge to finish college.
Peachtree TV 8:30-9
By Brooks Baptiste
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School is back in session for some of your favorite celebrities.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, Lamar Odom, Ray J and five others are exploring the HBCU experience at Texas Southern University in a reality TV Show.

Rapper Big Slim, a cast member for College Hill: Celebrity Edition tells CBS46′s Brooks Baptiste it’s never to late to focus on higher education.

You can stream the show on BET+.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tinsley Ellis headlines the Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival in Roswell Sept. 24.
Roswell Arts Fund to host 2nd annual Beaucoup Jazz + Blues Festival
Kicked Out: Cobb County families say they are not wanted in rental properties
Photo of Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree
Fairburn Police officer dies in car crash Thursday morning
Black Restaurant Week will hold its NOSH Culinary Showcase Aug. 12 at State Farm Arena
Black Restaurant Week holding restaurant showcase Aug. 12