Big Slim talks College Hill: Celebrity Edition

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School is back in session for some of your favorite celebrities.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, Lamar Odom, Ray J and five others are exploring the HBCU experience at Texas Southern University in a reality TV Show.

Rapper Big Slim, a cast member for College Hill: Celebrity Edition tells CBS46′s Brooks Baptiste it’s never to late to focus on higher education.

You can stream the show on BET+.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.