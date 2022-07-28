Black Restaurant Week set to kick off with NOSH Showcase at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Black Restaurant Week will kick off on Aug. 5 with the NOSH Culinary Showcase at State Farm Arena.

“We’re very excited to host Black Restaurant Week here at State Farm Arena this year,” said Joe Schafer, Senior Executive Chef for Levy at State Farm Arena. “There are a lot of Black-owned restaurants, caterers, food trucks, and other hospitality businesses in Atlanta that simply don’t get the recognition they deserve, and this is a chance to put a spotlight on them. This should be a night of amazing food, drinks, and fun as all of these great chefs get to demonstrate their passion under one roof!”

Black Restaurant Week’s third culinary showcase in Atlanta provides awareness of diverse culinary talents and the potential to help secure future business opportunities. NOSH will transport guests’ tastebuds to the African diaspora, as they experience hundreds of dishes boasting African, African American, and Caribbean flavors.

“It’s the communal table effect,” says Warren Luckett, co-founder of BRW. “We want to bring everyone together through the love of food. African-Americans make up less than 10% of restaurant owners and managers in the U.S. Our mission is to provide a platform that calls for inclusion in the industry and exposes and elevates Black-owned businesses. We appreciate State Farm Arena for taking bolder attempts in presenting cultural events to their community.”

The event will feature some of the city’s premiere Black chefs, caterers, and bakers. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The NOSH Culinary Showcase is just one of many events taking place. Black Restaurant Week runs Aug. 5-14.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.