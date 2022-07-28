Black Restaurant Week holding restaurant showcase Aug. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As part of Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week, State Farm Arena will host the organization’s NOSH Culinary Showcase Aug. 12. The showcase will feature many of Atlanta’s best Black chefs, from food trucks to fine dining establishments, in live demonstrations and tasting stations. The dishes will come from a variety of inspirations, including African and Caribbean flavors.

Black Restauarant Week co-founder Warren Luckett said “African-Americans make up less than 10% of restaurant owners and managers in the U.S. Our mission is to provide a platform that calls for inclusion in the industry and exposes and elevates Black-owned businesses.”

Black Restaurant Week is celebrating its fifth year in Atlanta Aug. 5 to Aug. 14. The NOSH Culinary Showcase will take place at State Farm Arena Aug. 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be found here.

