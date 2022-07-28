Clayton County officer in a coma after responding to ‘suicidal’ woman’s call for help

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is in custody after police say she shot at officers before leading them on a chase across Atlanta.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, a woman called 9-1-1, allegedly telling dispatchers she wanted to harm herself and was armed with a gun.

Officers responded to the 7800 block of Newbury Drive and reported finding her standing outside with a gun.

While trying to talk to the woman, police say she shot the first responding officer, Demika Lloyd, multiple times before jumping into a car and driving away.

A short chase involving Clayton County and Atlanta police ensued and the woman was located in the area of Macon Drive and Polar Rock Road in Southwest Atlanta.

There, police say they told the woman to put her gun down and get out of the car at which point she allegedly fired at officers. The officers returned fire, wounding the woman.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officer Lloyd was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. CBS46 spoke to Lloyd’s brother who says she is now in a coma.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Clayton County Police Department is investigating. The incident which took place on Polar Rock Road is currently under investigation by the GBI and the Atlanta Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.