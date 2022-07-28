Delta dedicates new plane to World Series champion Atlanta Braves

Delta and Atlanta Braves team officials joined in the special ceremony Thursday afternoon
Atlanta Braves new plane unveiled
Atlanta Braves new plane unveiled(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery and Catherine Catoura
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Delta Airlines officials unveiled a new plane dedicated to the 2021 world series champion Atlanta Braves during a special ceremony held Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Braves team officials and Delta officials at unveiling of new plane dedicated to Braves
Atlanta Braves team officials and Delta officials at unveiling of new plane dedicated to Braves(CBS46 News)

According to officials, Delta TechOps, Ed Bastian and Atlanta Braves president Derek Shiller, team manager Brian Snitker, second baseman Ozzie Albies and the team mascot also attended the ceremony.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hank Aaron's No. 44 is etched on the outfield grass at Truist Park before Game 3 of baseball's...
Braves to host Hank Aaron Invitational game July 31
The Battery At Truist Park
Braves to induct Joe Adcock, Leo Mazzone, Joe Torre into team Hall of Fame
First round draft pick JR Ritchie visits Truist Park on July 23, 2022. Photo by Matthew...
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians night held Saturday as Braves top Angels
Second baseman Jeff Kent of the New York Mets, left, watches his throw to first base after...
Former Atlanta Brave Dwight Smith Dead at 58