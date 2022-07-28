Delta dedicates new plane to World Series champion Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Delta Airlines officials unveiled a new plane dedicated to the 2021 world series champion Atlanta Braves during a special ceremony held Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Braves team officials and Delta officials at unveiling of new plane dedicated to Braves (CBS46 News)

According to officials, Delta TechOps, Ed Bastian and Atlanta Braves president Derek Shiller, team manager Brian Snitker, second baseman Ozzie Albies and the team mascot also attended the ceremony.

