Delta dedicates new plane to World Series champion Atlanta Braves
Delta and Atlanta Braves team officials joined in the special ceremony Thursday afternoon
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Delta Airlines officials unveiled a new plane dedicated to the 2021 world series champion Atlanta Braves during a special ceremony held Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, Delta TechOps, Ed Bastian and Atlanta Braves president Derek Shiller, team manager Brian Snitker, second baseman Ozzie Albies and the team mascot also attended the ceremony.
