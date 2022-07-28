Fairburn Police officer dies in car crash Thursday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Fairburn Police officer has died in a car crash after striking another vehicle Thursday morning, officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Authorities responded to a four-vehicle car crash with injuries on July 28 just south of Brookcrest Court on Capps Ferry Road. Officer Jean- Harold Louis Astree was in an unmarked City of Fairburn Police Dodge Charger at the time of the crash.

According to officials, Officer Astree died at the scene. Occupants of the other vehicles are expected to make full recoveries after being transported to area hospitals.

The Troop D Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) was called to the scene and is still investigating.

The City of Fairburn has released the following statement:

“The City of Fairburn mourns the loss of our beloved Sergeant Jean-Harold Astree. 54-year-old Sgt. Astree was involved in a fatal car crash today, July 28, 2022, in Douglas County, and passed as a result of his injuries. He has been employed with the City of Fairburn since April 2018 and worked with the City previously in 2011. The City is heartbroken due to the tragic loss of Sgt. Astree,” said Mayor Mario B. Avery. “Today our City has lost a hero for public safety and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We thank all the surrounding jurisdictions for stepping in to assist us during this difficult time.”

Sgt. Astree was a decorated officer and a true hero who served the residents and businesses of the City of Fairburn with pride. He also served our country and was a United States Air Force veteran.

“Our officers appreciate the support of the City of Fairburn and the community during this extraordinarily painful time,” said Chief of Police James McCarthy. “We extend our deepest condolences to Sgt. Astree’s family, friends, and fellow officers. We will do all that we can to support them during this painful time.”

Sgt. Astree leaves behind a wife and children.

