FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 90′s in Atlanta this afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect another partly cloudy day in Atlanta with afternoon temperatures in the 90′s and a few pop-up storms.

Thursday’s forecast

High - 93°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 30%

What you need to know

We’ll see another hot and humid day in metro Atlanta with clouds building this afternoon. A few storms will be possible later this evening with the overall rain coverage at 30%.

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Thursday in north Georgia
Forecast map for 5 p.m. Thursday in north Georgia(CBS46)
Forecast map for 9 p.m. Thursday in north Georgia
Forecast map for 9 p.m. Thursday in north Georgia(CBS46)

A cool front will approach from the north this weekend with higher rain chances on Saturday, especially north of metro Atlanta. The front won’t actually move through metro Atlanta, so our hot and humid weather will continue into next week.

