Ga. woman paralyzed after chiropractor visit hoping for fresh start in Atlanta

By Allen Devlin
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman paralyzed after a trip to the chiropractor is now hoping for a fresh start in Atlanta.

Caitlin Jensen’s family says she almost died after getting a routine adjustment. She has been in the hospital for more than a month and is now looking to start rehabilitation. She and her family hope to start that new chapter at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

CBS46′s Allen Devlin has the story.

