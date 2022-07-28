GBI releases new info in Hancock County woman’s in-custody death

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI has released new details in the death of a woman who died after a July 15 in-custody incident with Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Brianna Grier died days after she fell from the back seat of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office car. According to the latest report, the rear passenger-side door of the sheriff’s car wasn’t fully closed.

ORIGINAL STORY: GBI investigates death of woman arrested in Hancock County

The incident began when deputies were called to a home on Hickory Grove Church Road in Sparta. During the incident, Grier was placed in handcuffs and then into the back seat of the patrol car with no seatbelt.

The deputy assumed he had closed the rear passenger side door and the deputies left the scene. They drove a short distance before Grier fell out of the moving car. Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no contact with Grier from the moment she was placed in the car until she had fallen out of their moving vehicle.

Grier’s family has since retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.

