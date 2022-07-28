Georgia woman hits the trails to work through joint pain, cancer treatments left behind

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman and cancer survivor is hitting the trails to work through joint pain and share her story.

Joyce Ford was diagnosed with breast cancer. Although she is currently in remission, she is still feeling the impact of chemo and radiation.

“I couldn’t walk, I could barely crawl,” Ford said. “As soon as I come out here and get on these trails, I forget all of that.”

“I don’t have as much pain when I am hiking.”

Ford has hiked Mount Yonah, Kennesaw and Stone Mountain just to name a few. She says hiking has given her a place to put the weakness, cancer left her with. A place to start something new.

“I have another chance on life and I am going to make the best of it.”

Joyce will turn 60 years old in two years and she is planning the biggest adventure of her lifetime, hiking the entire Appalachian Trail.

The woman who fought breast cancer is gone. In her place is a woman who is fully present, fully alive and never looking back.

“Now I am hiking mountains. Nothing is going to stop me,” Ford said.

