INTERVIEW: Kimora Barker raises awareness for Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kimora Barker’s mother Shaveda first noticed something was off when her child was 10 months old. Kimora’s grandmother had called her saying her ankles were swollen, which led to an emergency room visit and a diagnosis of juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

16-year-old Kimora’s lifelong passion is dancing, which she believes “proves a point.” She uses dancing as a form of outreach and advocacy, because arthritis and dancing aren’t the most intuitive pairing. Further still, it can be hard to believe children can have arthritis.

Kimora was chosen by Children’s Hospital of Atlanta to participate in the Never Settle Challenge with R&B star Ne-Yo.

Shaveda believes taking care of the mental health of a child with an invisible condition like juvenile arthritis is just as important as taking care of their body.

“You can look at Kimora and be just like ‘She has what?’ but mentally, it weighs on you,” Shaveda said. “Motivate them. Keep them going. Keep them encouraged.”

