INTERVIEW: Lisa Nicole Cloud stops by for charity fashion show

Proceeds benefit Council on Concerns of Women Physicians
The show benefits the Council on Concerns of Women Physicians’ scholarship fund.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine actress Lisa Nicole Cloud will host a charity fashion show here in Atlanta July 30. The fashion show will take place in the Crowne Plaza Sky Room as part of the National Medical Association’s annual convention. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Council on Concerns of Women Physicians’ scholarship fund, designed to bring more women into the medical field.

The show will feature both pieces from Cloud’s own fashion line and collections from other Atlanta designers, including the Miguel Wilson Collection and Elite Pour La Vie. Attendees will be able to buy items from the showcased collections at a pop-up shop.

Tickets begin at $65 and can be found here.

