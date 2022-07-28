National Medical Association, Cobb Institute to host one-mile walk event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -On Saturday, July 30th, the National Medical Association, W. Montague Cobb, and the National Medical Association Health Institute are hosting the 15th annual Walk a Mile with a Child at Centennial Olympic Park from 8 am to noon.

The one-mile walk event aims to promote making vaccines more accessible to Atlanta’s African American community.

The event is also open to the public and free for children and families in metro Atlanta. The one-mile walk will be followed by surprises, demonstrations, giveaways, educational material, health career mentoring, free COVID testing, vaccinations, and fun-filled activities for all ages.

