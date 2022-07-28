National Medical Association, Cobb Institute to host one-mile walk event

The National Medical Association and W. Montague Cobb/ NMA Health Institute hosts one-mile...
The National Medical Association and W. Montague Cobb/ NMA Health Institute hosts one-mile walk event(CMR Ignite)
By ORhonde Chapman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -On Saturday, July 30th, the National Medical Association, W. Montague Cobb, and the National Medical Association Health Institute are hosting the 15th annual Walk a Mile with a Child at Centennial Olympic Park from 8 am to noon.

The one-mile walk event aims to promote making vaccines more accessible to Atlanta’s African American community.

The event is also open to the public and free for children and families in metro Atlanta. The one-mile walk will be followed by surprises, demonstrations, giveaways, educational material, health career mentoring, free COVID testing, vaccinations, and fun-filled activities for all ages.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about Twitter
Voters appeal ruling upholding Greene’s eligibility to run
yoga mindfulness meditation generic
Yoga classes at Underground Atlanta’s DIGATL Gallery
State Farm Arena is a venue that could be used for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Democratic officials tour Atlanta as a site for 2024 national convention
FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the...
Georgia county files suit to force land sale for spaceport