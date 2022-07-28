New venue to open at The Works development Oct. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Your 3rd Spot, an attempt to blend a bar with the metaverse, will open at The Works on the Upper Westside Oct. 12. The 26,000-square-foot space will feature more than 70 games, including an arcade and virtual curling played on synthetic ice. Chief Vision Officer Josh Rossmeisl claims Your 3rd Spot is “the first venue in North America and the fourth in the world” to feature virtual curling.

In addition to the 26,000 square feet of indoor space, Your 3rd Spot will feature a 4,000-square-foot patio.

The space is being designed as a place where visitors can use technology to meet other people. Your 3rd Spot will release an app that allows visitors to meet people based on similar tastes in games. It also plans to accept cryptocurrency and “[establish] a vibrant presence in the Metaverse.”

The location in Atlanta is the first of 10 Your 3rd Spot locations planned around the country.

