Partner of Katie Janness thanks community for ‘keeping her story alive’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police continue to follow leads in the Piedmont Park killings of a woman and her dog but offered no timeline on Thursday for when the case might be solved.

On the one-year anniversary of Janness’ death, her friends and family told CBS46 there’s not a day that goes by they don’t think of the 40-year-old and her dog. They’re disheartened to learn there are still no answers to who killed them.

“It’s not about being frustrated. It’s about being angry,” said Chip Powell, who knew Janness for close to a decade. “And yet, we’re all out here on a regular basis, still walking the streets and this could happen again.”

Janness and Bowie were stabbed to death while walking in Piedmont Park in the early morning hours of July 28, 2021. Emma Clark, Janness’ partner of seven years, made the gruesome discovery after pinging Janness’ phone.

“We lost our friend in a very horrific way and we’ve been trying to deal with it,” Powell said.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Atlanta police said they are motivated and committed to solving the case but have yet to name a suspect. Investigators continue to look at cellphone data and biological evidence. They’ve also conducted search warrants in and around the park – mostly to collect video surveillance from that night.

“We feel that we are still in the right area,” said APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. “We feel like that we have active leads that is, again that we will bring a closure to this case.”

The Clark family sent the following statement to CBS46:

“Over the past year there hasn’t been a waking moment that Katie hasn’t been in our hearts or on our mind since she was taken from us. Her senseless death has affected our daily lives in a manner that is hard to describe. We are remembering Katie in private today and want to thank all of those who have honored and remembered her by keeping her story alive. We are vigilant in bringing her killer to justice and have remained in contact with Mayor Dickens who assures us that the City of Atlanta is doing everything they can to solve this case. Please continue to keep Emma and Katie’s mother in your prayers.”

Janness’ friends and members of the community gathered Thursday evening in the park to remember her and Bowie. A bench, dedicated in their honor, is in the dog park inside Piedmont Park.

“Closure is not a possibility here, but what is a possibility is getting a killer off the street,” Powell said.

The FBI released the following statement to CBS46:

“As we mark the one-year anniversary of the murder of Katie Janness, the FBI continues to work closely with our partners at the Atlanta Police Department to solve this heinous crime. We are offering all our federal resources and will not rest until the perpetrator who took the lives of Katie and Bowie is brought to justice.”

