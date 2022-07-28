Restaurant Report Card: Checkers in Atlanta fails with 49; 5Church in Buckhead scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, management at a fast-food restaurant is still cleaning up after failing a health inspection.

Checkers scored 49-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mold-like growth on sliced tomatoes. Plus, there were flies in the kitchen and debris on utensils. And an employee was seen smoking outside and then failed to wash their hands before serving food.

“The employee was myself and when she came, we were getting ready to open and I did the windows. I came in and I came around and washed my hands and then I started talking to her,” Checkers General Manager Latasha Clifton said.

The general manager told us she corrected everything on the report. She also said she intends to earn an “A” on a re-inspection.

“It’s going to be a great score, a great score,” Clifton said.

Now to some other scores, In DeKalb County, Moe’s on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker scored 94-points. In Cobb County, Hibachiman on South Circle 75 Road in Atlanta picked up a 96, and in Gwinnett County, Pizza Hut on Herrington Road in Lawrenceville earned a 98.

And at 5Church in Buckhead, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve received two perfect scores in a row. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

“Wow, what an honor, I dedicate it to our team,” 5Church’s Ayman Kamel said.

5Church in Buckhead is like a restaurant inside of an art gallery. You can come and enjoy lunch and dinner during the week and brunch on the weekend. On the menu, they serve Brussel sprouts, beet and peach salad, a modern classic burger which is a braised short rib patty with wagyu sauce, Mafaldine pasta, hanger steak over whipped potatoes, and toasted coconut moose. Boy, that’s good!

