Roswell Arts Fund to host 2nd annual Beaucoup Jazz + Blues Festival

Festival to be held in King’s Market parking lot Sept. 24
Tinsley Ellis headlines the Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival in Roswell Sept. 24.
Tinsley Ellis headlines the Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival in Roswell Sept. 24.(Elaine Thomas Campbell | Roswell Arts Fund)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Roswell Arts Fund will host the 2nd annual Beaucoup Jazz + Blues Festival Sept. 24. The fest will take place in the parking lot of the King’s Market shopping center at 1465 Market Boulevard from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This year, the festival features artists such as blues rock guitarist Tinsley Ellis, jazz guitarist Grant Green Jr., jazz vocalist Karla Harris and Huntertones. Ellis, an Atlanta native, is touring his 20th solo studio album Devil May Care; Ellis is a member of Kennesaw State University’s Jazz Studies faculty and her albums have charted as high as No. 44 on the Jazz Week chart.

From The Earth Brewing Company will provide concessions.

Early bird tickets are $25 and are available here. Prices increase Aug. 16.

