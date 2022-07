Voters appeal ruling upholding Greene’s eligibility to run

(AP) - A group of voters on Thursday took their quest to get U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green removed from the ballot to Georgia’s highest court. The voters say she played a big role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was therefore ineligible because she engaged in insurrection or rebellion. A Georgia administrative law judge found insufficient evidence to back their claims. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger affirmed that decision. And now Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher has affirmed that Greene can remain in the race.

