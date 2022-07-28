Voters appeal ruling upholding Greene’s eligibility to run

Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about Twitter
Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about Twitter
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A group of voters on Thursday took their quest to get U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green removed from the ballot to Georgia’s highest court. The voters say she played a big role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was therefore ineligible because she engaged in insurrection or rebellion. A Georgia administrative law judge found insufficient evidence to back their claims. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger affirmed that decision. And now Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher has affirmed that Greene can remain in the race.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Farm Arena is a venue that could be used for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Democratic officials tour Atlanta as a site for 2024 national convention
FILE - A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on May 24, 2022, in...
GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock leading in nationally watched races
Group of protesters set to stay on Georgia Capitol steps, rallying for abortion rights
Pro-choice advocates file new lawsuit against Georgia six-week abortion ban
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged election interference by Burt Jones