Advertisement

Woman injured after being hit by a car in Roswell, investigation underway

The crash happened near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road.
The crash happened near the Loop 303 and Camelback Road.(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a woman was injured after being hit by a car at a busy intersection in Roswell Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Old Alabama Road and Market Boulevard for reports of a person struck. Officers say Ronnie Harper was turning left in his red Chevrolet truck onto Old Alabama Road when a woman identified as Bonnie Abrahammikami was crossing and was hit.

Officials say Abrahammikami was rushed to a Wellstar North Fulton Hospital with multiple injuries, including a laceration to the back of her skull.

Harper told police that Abrahammiikami was not in a crosswalk when he hit her and he was driving about 5 mph.

Harper told police he stayed on the scene after the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

There is no additional information made available by police.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clayton County Officer Demika Lloyd
Clayton County officer in a coma after multiple shootings in metro Atlanta, family says
In this Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 photo, a 2-year-old pit bull named Buddy waits to play at a dog...
Atlanta Human Society in Alpharetta to receive 800 goodie bag donation
Partly cloudy, 90's this afternoon in Atlanta
Partly cloudy, 90's in Atlanta Thursday
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
Ga. woman paralyzed after chiropractor visit hoping for fresh start in Atlanta