Woman injured after being hit by a car in Roswell, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a woman was injured after being hit by a car at a busy intersection in Roswell Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Old Alabama Road and Market Boulevard for reports of a person struck. Officers say Ronnie Harper was turning left in his red Chevrolet truck onto Old Alabama Road when a woman identified as Bonnie Abrahammikami was crossing and was hit.

Officials say Abrahammikami was rushed to a Wellstar North Fulton Hospital with multiple injuries, including a laceration to the back of her skull.

Harper told police that Abrahammiikami was not in a crosswalk when he hit her and he was driving about 5 mph.

Harper told police he stayed on the scene after the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

There is no additional information made available by police.

