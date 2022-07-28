A year after brutal murder, few answers but more cameras at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the eve of the anniversary of one of the most notable murders in recent Atlanta history, many in the Midtown community are seeking answers.

“We haven’t forgotten and we’re still waiting for solutions,” said Chris McKinley, who lives near Piedmont Park and among those organizing a bench dedication for the two victims from last July’s murder.

Katie Janness, 40, and her dog, Bowie, were found stabbed to death in the early morning of July 28, 2021.

Her partner, Emma Clark, found her body and called 911 after Janness wasn’t responding to her text messages.

According to an autopsy report, Janness’ body was found with more than 50 stab wounds to her face, neck, and torso.

“The whole idea that a woman walking her dog could have such a vicious attack put on her – I wanted something so people wouldn’t forget her,” said Kathryn King, another bench dedication organizer.

The bench currently sits at the dog park at Piedmont Park in memory of Janness and her dog, Bowie.

The dedication will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Police have not named a suspect in the high-profile murder.

The Atlanta Police Department called a press conference for Thursday at 3 p.m. to provide the latest in their investigation.

In an email, a spokesperson said “investigators are actively working to identify the suspect in this crime and are asking anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.”

Callers can remain anonymous. The reward is up to $10,000.

Since the murder, Atlanta’s Parks and Recreation Department has installed roughly 30 surveillance cameras in Piedmont Park.

A CBS46 News investigation found this process was delayed.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said they have secured $4 million to install more cameras in city parks and recreation centers.

“I think bringing attention to all of our parts of Atlanta that aren’t safe right now and making us feel safe is a valid concern of a lot of us. The neighbors really felt personally impacted by this crime,” said King.

