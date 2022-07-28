Yoga classes at Underground Atlanta’s DIGATL Gallery

Yoga meets the metaverse
By Alexandra Parker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - AMADOR Yoga began hosting classes at Underground Atlanta July 24. The classes are every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The classes bring yoga into the metaverse, with video projections and NFTs forming an art installation during the classes. Each week will have a new guest instructor followed by yoga teacher Shawn Moore, who will lead the group through a “sound healing session” using instruments and the venue’s acoustics.

Found Malik Khalid said Underground Atlanta’s DIGATL space is the “perfect backdrop for our concept as an inclusive environment for everyone, and we look forward to being a part of the development’s next phase of success.”

Black-owned popsicle company Mochapops will provide refreshments at the end of the event.

Tickets are $10 each and can be found here.

