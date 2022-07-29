Alpharetta ranked No. 82 on priciest rental cities in U.S., study finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Alpharetta cracked the top 100 list for priciest rental cities in the United States, according to a recent analysis.

The study finds the cost of living in the north Fulton County city and Atlanta suburb is $2,094 per month. The city ranks No. 82 on the list and has about 67,000 residents. Alpharetta is about a 30-minute drive north of downtown Atlanta.

Alpharetta is the only Georgia city to rank in the top 100, with 28 total in the southern United States.

According to the study, Boston, Mass. ranks No. 2 with the average monthly cost of rent topping $4,878.

Jersey City is ranked as the No. 1 most priciest city in the United States with the average rent costing $5,500.

