Alpharetta ranked No. 82 on priciest rental cities in U.S., study finds

The decision by the Federal Reserve to help raise interest rates was to help tame high...
The decision by the Federal Reserve to help raise interest rates was to help tame high inflation by slowing down demand. But that means more money out of your pocket for any kind of big-ticket interest loan.(wlox)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Alpharetta cracked the top 100 list for priciest rental cities in the United States, according to a recent analysis.

The study finds the cost of living in the north Fulton County city and Atlanta suburb is $2,094 per month. The city ranks No. 82 on the list and has about 67,000 residents. Alpharetta is about a 30-minute drive north of downtown Atlanta.

Alpharetta is the only Georgia city to rank in the top 100, with 28 total in the southern United States.

According to the study, Boston, Mass. ranks No. 2 with the average monthly cost of rent topping $4,878.

Jersey City is ranked as the No. 1 most priciest city in the United States with the average rent costing $5,500.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Taco Mac shows off some of its wings for National Chicken Wing Day.
INTERVIEW: Taco Mac celebrates National Chicken Wing Day
The GOP Senate hopeful was joined by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and others in the...
GOP heavyweight Newt Gingrich joins Herschel Walker in law enforcement endorsement
insert
COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students on Saturday in Fulton County
Back-to-school COVID clinics
COVID vaccine clinics for students