Atlanta considers capping the number of parking spaces for new developments

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – There is new legislation before the Atlanta City Council that would limit the number of parking spaces allowed for new development projects in the city’s downtown and midtown districts. The goal of the proposal is to shift the city’s emphasis away from cars.

Anna Ramsey moved to midtown three months ago. For her, midtown’s appeal is its walkability.

“Especially, people in their 20′s and 30′s I think we like the availability of being able to walk rather than, oh I have to drive to a bar,” said Ramsey.

Atlanta’s midtown and downtown districts are considered the most walkable and transit accessible. A new proposal before the Atlanta City Council would help to keep it that way and build on that asset. Atlanta city councilor Jason Dozier is introducing legislation aimed at reducing the number of parking spaces for new development projects in midtown and downtown.

“Every parking space that we build is space that we can’t commit to one of these other uses whether it is retail, whether it’s commercial, or office that makes our community vibrant,” said Dozier, city council district 4 representative.

Dozier says studies show the city already has plenty of parking. While he feels less parking will ultimately encourage more development and make the city safer for pedestrians, opponents like Danny Hughes of Oak Grove worry it’ll keep people away from the city’s core. He says the city needs to improve the MARTA system.

“When you actually have trains that can extend commuters 15, 20 miles outside the city core, so when you start thinking about restricting parking with the theory that you’ll increase pedestrian traffic,” said Hughes. “Well, it will for folks who have a mechanism to get here in the first place.”

Matt Garbett is the co-founder of ThreadATL. The organization advocates for reduced parking in Atlanta and a more walkable, bikeable, and less car-dependent city. Garbett says there needs to be a cultural shift in the way we think about moving about the city. He says smart urban planning can help.

“The way we build our city tells people how to behave. So, if you put parking everywhere it tells people to drive. If you put housing and services everywhere and sidewalks it tells people to walk,” said Garbett.

The legislation is in the beginning stages, but Dozier says he is confident that it’ll pass – and both midtown and downtown will be better for it.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.