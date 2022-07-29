Atlanta Eats: Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today is National Chicken Wing Day! Atlanta Eats’ Joey Weiss stopped by Peachtree TV to discuss his favorite unheralded wing spots that put new spins on an Atlanta staple.

You can catch Atlanta Eats Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Peachtree TV. Atlanta Eats is also online at atlantaeats.com

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.