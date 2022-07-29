Atlanta Eats: Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today is National Chicken Wing Day! Atlanta Eats’ Joey Weiss stopped by Peachtree TV to discuss his favorite unheralded wing spots that put new spins on an Atlanta staple.
- Nam Phoung, 4051 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta. Vietnamese restaurant that drenches wings in fish sauce.
- Jack’s Pizza and Wings, 676 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta. Classic Atlanta joint with strawberry wing sauce
- Rumi’s Kitchen, three locations in the Atlanta area. Grilled wings served with hot sauce.
- Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co., 1197 Peachtree St NE Suite 150, Atlanta, GA. Marinates wings in Indian spices.
- Minero, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE UNIT 136, Atlanta. Grilled over charcoal and drenched in Valentina hot sauce.
You can catch Atlanta Eats Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on Peachtree TV. Atlanta Eats is also online at atlantaeats.com
