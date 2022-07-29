Atlanta History Center announces August event lineup
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta History Center announced its full lineup of August events. Much of the focus is on school as the new school year, but there are plenty of fun and interesting events to attend for adults as well.
- Toddler Storytime
- WHAT: The monthly event uses readings, arts and crafts projects and music to introduce history to young children. The program is intended for ages one to five. Tickets are $8 per child and $15 per adult.
- WHEN: Aug. 3. Readings at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- WHERE: Atlanta History Center Gift Shop
- Educator Expo
- WHAT: Georgia corporations share how they can help educators through presentations and exhibits. Promoters include Georgia Council for Social Studies, Kennesaw State University and Georgia Aquarium. Tickets are $5 per educator with valid school ID and include admission to the museum, 20 percent off in the gift shop and a chance to win prizes from exhibitors.
- WHEN: Aug. 13, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- WHERE: Grand Overlook Ballroom
- Homeschool Day: Civil War Tech
- WHAT: The center students the opportunity to learn about technology in the American Civil War, sometimes called “the first modern war.” Tickets are $9 per child ages four and up and $15 per adult. Members and children under four get in free.
- WHEN: Aug. 18, 10 a.m.
- WHERE: Atlanta History Center
- History After Hours: Thursday Night Fever
- WHAT: Celebrate the installation of the Backstreet club’s disco ball in the Gatheround Exhibition and dance the night away in your best disco-themed attire. Entrance is beside McElreath Hall. Tickets are $20 for non-members and $15 for members. Insiders get in free.
- WHEN: Aug. 18, 7 p.m.
- WHERE: Grand Overlook Ballroom
- Author Talks: George McDaniel
- WHAT: Author George McDaniel will discuss his book Drayton Hall Stories: A Place and Its People. The book focuses on the recent history of one of the oldest buildings in South Carolina and the attempts to turn it into a “site for racial reconciliation.” The book features interviews with both Black and white descendants, historians and preservationists.
- WHEN: Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
- WHERE: Woodruff Auditorium
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.