BIG3 to return to State Farm Arena for championship and all-star game on Aug. 21

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The BIG3 professional basketball league, co-founded by iconic rapper, actor and producer Ice Cube, is set to return to State Farm Arena on August 21, officials said.

The BIG3 will play at Amalie Arena in Tampa on August 14 for the playoffs before making their trip to Atlanta for the inaugural all-star game and first annual celebrity game.

The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league comprised of all-stars, legends and NBA champions.

The regular season concludes on August 6 and the top four teams will advance to Tampa with tip-off scheduled at 4 p.m. The two winning teams advance for the title of 2022 BIG3 Champion in Atlanta.

The all-star game will tip off at 4 p.m. and the championship game will start at 5 p.m.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the BIG3 to Tampa and Atlanta next month,” said Ice Cube, BIG3 Co-Founder. “The end of the season is where history is made. Tampa is where people go to win, they call it ‘Champa Bay’ for nothing. Our fans in Atlanta brought the fire back in 2019 so we know they will be out in full force for our first-ever All-Star and Celebrity games. As for the Championship, will Trilogy go back to back? Can Dusan Bulut lead the Aliens to their first-ever Championship? In our most competitive season yet, you’ll just have to tune in to find out.”

Officials say the top players and two coaches from each of the 10 teams not in the championship game will be selected to play in the all-star game.

“Atlanta is a mecca for artists and in-game entertainment is a core part of what makes the BIG3 so special,” said Chris Hannan, BIG3 CEO. “Our Championship Game has always been a unique combination of the most competitive FIREBALL3 and the hottest celebrities and musical guests, all the way back to when Snoop Dogg, now owner of Bivouac, performed in 2019. Adding the Celebrity and All-Star Games to the Championship weekend is a natural fit and the lineup of talent both on the court and courtside will be can’t miss.”

