BigHoops set to launch expo at Atlanta brewery in August

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Second Self Beer Company announced a partnership with Atlanta-based premier basketball experience BigHoops in August.

The expo will be held on August 6 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. where guests, visitors, sports fans, and beer lovers will be encouraged to test out the prototype game for free while trying the beers.

According to officials, “the local startup created a tech-enabled, full-sized basketball goal with the unique ability to adjust hoop sizes, distances and angles based on each user’s specific skill level. The custom goal can move side-to-side and back-to-front with two different hoop sizes that in turn produce shots that everyone can play, not just seasoned athletes.”

“The Second Self brand is a perfect fit for us. They foster innovation in their beer brewing and are willing to take risks to demonstrate creativity and possibilities for their customers,” said Brown. “Their family and pet-friendly tasting room feels like home for the launch of our brand and the partnership.”

Brown and Second Self co-founder Jason Santamaria met during their time attending Georgia Tech and are both “excited” to reconnect with this partnership.

“Basketball and beer - this is a match made in heaven, and a great addition to our game night Thursdays,” said Santamaria. “We love supporting other local businesses and can’t wait for everyone to come to check out BigHoops.”

Founder Paul Brown created BigHoops in 2019 with the goal of “broadening exposure to the sport and making it enjoyable for all skill levels,” according to officials. Second Self was created in the fall of 2014.

