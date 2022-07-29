COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students on Saturday in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s almost time to go back to school.

Some school districts will go back as early as this Monday.

The Fulton County Board of Health wants to make sure all students begin the semester with the vaccines needed to stay healthy.

There are several COVID vaccine clinics happening tomorrow, including:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Banneker High School

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Springs High School

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Georgia World Congress Center.

Students who get vaccinated will receive two $100 gift cards.

No registration is needed. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.