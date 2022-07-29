COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students on Saturday in Fulton County

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s almost time to go back to school.

Some school districts will go back as early as this Monday.

The Fulton County Board of Health wants to make sure all students begin the semester with the vaccines needed to stay healthy.

There are several COVID vaccine clinics happening tomorrow, including:

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Banneker High School
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Springs High School
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Georgia World Congress Center.

Students who get vaccinated will receive two $100 gift cards.

No registration is needed. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In preparation of the potential spread of Monkeypox in the community, the Eau Claire...
Monkeypox vaccine clinic opens in DeKalb County
As children start returning to schools, COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the...
Health experts encourage COVID shots as most kids unvaccinated
Rising monkeypox cases cause concern in Georgia as ‘global emergency’ declared
Dekalb County to begin monkeypox vaccinations
Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of...
Health Minute: Experts stress importance of COVID boosters