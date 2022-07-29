Crash involving school bus closes down portion of I-20

Georgia 511 photo of crash on I-20
Georgia 511 photo of crash on I-20(Georgia 511)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving bus crash closed down a portion of I-20 in Douglasville Friday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol and other emergency crews responded to the scene.

There is no additional information or report of any injuries from police.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

