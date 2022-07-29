Everything Falcons fans need to know ahead of open practices Friday

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) - With the Atlanta Falcons set to open training camp practices free and open to fans on Friday, here is important information you will need to know if you plan to attend.

The first practice open to fans in 2022 is scheduled at the IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch beginning at 9:30 a.m., team officials said.

Make sure to pay attention to the forecast as Friday is expected to be another hot and humid day in metro Atlanta with clouds building through the afternoon.

Just in case of stormy weather in your area, bring your umbrellas, a blanket and remember to follow all of the NFL policies on COVID-19 health and safety. There could potentially be opportunities open for autographs or to take photos, so bring your markers, posters and camera phones.

Make sure to get there early to get a good parking spot.

The team held day 1 of training camp practices with veterans and rookies on Wednesday, before amping up the intensity and urgency on Thursday.

Falcons team officials say head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot will speak at an upcoming practice, while Falcons legends, the mascot Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders will be in attendance. Food trucks and an official team merchandise tent will also be on-site for fans.

In case you’re unable to attend Friday but plan on attending at a future date, here is the 2022 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Open Dates schedule:

Saturday, July 30 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday, August 1 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 3 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Friday, August 5 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Saturday. August 6 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday, August 8 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 9 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 10 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday. August 15 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1 p.m.

Thursday, August 25 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1 p.m.

