Falcons focus on hydration and conditioning as training camp heats up

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) - While the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive and defensive units continue battling each other as training camp practices ramp up, they had to face another battle collectively on Friday: the unpredictable weather elements in Georgia.

The team welcomed Falcons fans during day 3 of training camp practice at the team facility in Flowery Branch on Friday for the first time in 2022.

While the Atlanta Falcons’ primary focus ahead of training camp has been on ‘gelling’ together as a team, now, they must focus on preparing physically and mentally for the unpredictable heat and stormy weather they may face.

“In my experience living in Georgia, the weather can change really quick. Some days are more heated than others,” said second-year Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. “We have hydration stations.”

The team also plans on scheduling breaks to cool off and hydrate during each practice.

Friday marked the first Falcons training camp practice that fans attended since 2007 without 2016 NFL MVP quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 offseason.

New Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota said it’s important to condition and hydrate.

“First and foremost hydrating. Try to drink as much water as you can. Try to come out a couple of days before,” Mariota said. “Get adjusted to the time and the heat just to make sure from a physical standpoint I’m not missing anything and I’m not lacking in fluids, so when I get on the field, I can be confident in my body.”

Hydration stations and tents will also be set up for fans.

“Once you get out here, you kind of get used to it. And it’s an advantage,” said Mariota. “Especially early on in the season going to different places to play. I think to have this on a day-to-day basis is an advantage for us.”

“This heat is something you really can’t run from,” said veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

There is a FIRST ALERT Saturday for scattered rain and storms that could impact outdoor plans. Rain chances will increase to 60% on Saturday, especially in the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times.

The next practice date is scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at IBM Performance Field.

Mariotta and rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is expected to be a positional battle to pay close attention to throughout training camp and into the 2022 preseason.

In case you’re unable to attend, here is the 2022 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Open Dates schedule:

Monday, August 1 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 3 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Friday, August 5 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Saturday. August 6 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday, August 8 | IBM Performance Field | 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 9 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 10 | IBM Performance Field | 9:30 a.m.

Monday. August 15 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1 p.m.

Thursday, August 25 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1 p.m.

