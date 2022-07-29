FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy with scattered storms in Atlanta Friday

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta Friday with afternoon temperatures in upper 80′s and scattered storms.

Friday’s forecast

High - 89°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

Today will be similar to Thursday with clouds increasing this afternoon and highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s. We’ll see more scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The coverage of rain will be slightly higher today at 40% with the potential for scattered storms continuing after sunset and into the overnight hours.

Forecast or 7 p.m. Friday in north Georgia
Forecast or 7 p.m. Friday in north Georgia(CBS46)

First Alert Saturday

As a cool front approaches north Georgia, rain chances will increase to 60% on Saturday so plan accordingly if you have events scheduled outdoors.

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Saturday
Forecast map for 5 p.m. Saturday(CBS46)

Next week

A slight chance of rain will continue through next week with highs in the low 90′s.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms Friday afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms Friday and this weekend
A stalled front is causing stormy weather to our north
VIDEO FORECAST | Spotty storms Thursday, but a greater chance of rain to end the week
Rain is in the First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT | The chance of rain increases following a mostly dry Thursday!
Hot, mostly dry Wednesday
VIDEO FORECAST | Temperatures warm into the 90s, forecast remains mostly dry Wednesday