FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy with scattered storms in Atlanta Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta Friday with afternoon temperatures in upper 80′s and scattered storms.

Friday’s forecast

High - 89°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

Today will be similar to Thursday with clouds increasing this afternoon and highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s. We’ll see more scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The coverage of rain will be slightly higher today at 40% with the potential for scattered storms continuing after sunset and into the overnight hours.

Forecast or 7 p.m. Friday in north Georgia (CBS46)

First Alert Saturday

As a cool front approaches north Georgia, rain chances will increase to 60% on Saturday so plan accordingly if you have events scheduled outdoors.

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Saturday (CBS46)

Next week

A slight chance of rain will continue through next week with highs in the low 90′s.

