Food Truck Friday: The Funnel Cake Guys stop by CBS 46!

A fair favorite comes to CBS 46
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Funnel cake conjures up ideas of fairs and baseball games, but the Funnel Cake Guys take the delicious treat to the people. The truck rolled up to CBS 46 for Food truck Friday and showed us some of their best creations.

The Funnel Cake Guys post their schedule to Facebook and Instagram every Tuesday.

