Georgia teachers get Back-to-School Supplement to offset school costs

(Arizona's Family)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents, it’s time to send your students back to school.

On Friday, Governor Brian Kemp kicked off the new school year in Henry County. During his visit, he announced a new reward, the “Back to School Supply Supplement for Teachers,” which gives a $125 supplement to help all public school teachers statewide cover some of their expenses.

According to a nationwide survey from adoptaclassroom.org, teachers spend an average of $750 out of pocket on classroom supplies.

The “Back-to-School Supply Supplement” will be provided to all full-time, public-school teachers and staff members. All eligible Georgia educators will receive communications from ClassWallet in the coming days.

