Georgia teachers get Back-to-School Supplement to offset school costs

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents, it’s time to send your students back to school.

On Friday, Governor Brian Kemp kicked off the new school year in Henry County. During his visit, he announced a new reward, the “Back to School Supply Supplement for Teachers,” which gives a $125 supplement to help all public school teachers statewide cover some of their expenses.

Today, @GAFirstLady & I were with @OLH_HCS teachers in @HenryCounty to celebrate the up-coming year, thank them for their dedication & hard work, & announce that we are giving every full-time, public school instructor in Georgia a $125 classroom supply supplement this Fall! pic.twitter.com/KXab3Wg7b4 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 29, 2022

“This has been a working summer for everyone on my team and our partners devoted to Georgia students, their safety, and their academic and professional success,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As millions of students and educators prepare to head back to the classroom next week, Marty and I want to assure Georgia families that the Kemp Administration has furthered efforts to foster safe learning environments. Through wise investments and policies that empower families while supporting teachers, students and faculty will return to the classroom stronger and safer than ever for the first full school year not impacted by distanced or remote learning. We hope this $125 ‘Back-to-School Supply Supplement’ will aid in these efforts and help us close the learning loss gap caused by the pandemic. When it comes to protecting our children and their bright futures, we will not quit or slow down. That work will continue well into the new school year and those that follow.”

According to a nationwide survey from adoptaclassroom.org, teachers spend an average of $750 out of pocket on classroom supplies.

The “Back-to-School Supply Supplement” will be provided to all full-time, public-school teachers and staff members. All eligible Georgia educators will receive communications from ClassWallet in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.